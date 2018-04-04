NEW WORK: HAYLEY KIYOKO FOR OUT MAGAZINE.

Hayley Kiyoko is a hero to queer kids everywhere. She spent most of her teen years attracted to girls but feeling she never fit in because of the assigned gender norms. After coming out she’s been producing incredible music, and directing her own music videos. Her new album dropped last Friday and grabbing a feature album on Spotify. She was super chill to work with and I’m blown away at her massive following online. Go listen…

Shot for Out Magazine print and online.

