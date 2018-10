ASHLEY JORDYN OF OITNB FOR SCHON MAGAZINE

Shot some new portraits recently for Schön! Magazine of Ashley Jordyn who joined the cast of Orange is The New Black for Season 6. Styling: Liz Cresci / Hair + Make Up. Timothy Aylward @ Atelier Management using MAC Cosmetics & Oribe Haircare / Assistant: Roxanne Hartridge / Location: Ruby Bird Studio, Brooklyn NY.