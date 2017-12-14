VIRGIL ABLOH FOR FOOTWEAR NEWS MAGAZINE
New cover I shot for the sneaker magazine in New York City.
New portraits of the stunning Transgender model.
New work for the Milk Studios editorial site with Brooklyn based rapper Young M.A.
LA is a different place while everyone is still sleeping.
Spent the week in LA…
New portraits with the rising B&B singer / songwriter for Schon Magazine.
Recent work I did with ten breakout queer models that walked during NYFW.
A few quick snaps to and from a shoot this weekend in Ohio.
Some new portraits I shot of the NYC based designer for Schon Magazine.
Spent the day with the star of the massively successful Netflix series for Schon Magazine.